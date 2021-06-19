FARLEY, Iowa — While community members can now enjoy many new amenities and activities at Farley Community Park, funds are still being sought to complete the finishing touches.
Farley Development Corp. President George Davis said the community aims to raise another $125,000 toward the project, which will also allow the city to take advantage of a matching grant. Between monetary investments and donated labor and materials, Davis said about $2 million will be invested into the park by the time the project is complete.
“There’s been a lot of very generous contributions in all shapes and sizes, from financial contributions to contributions of time and labor,” Davis said. “It’s been a true community effort to get this project and this park where it is today.”
Davis said the project initially started as an idea to do a few improvements for the park’s 50th anniversary, but plans were delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic began. As time went on, more ideas flooded in for additional work.
“It just kept expanding, and as each expansion came along, people came forward with generous contributions,” he said.
An event featuring live music and food that will function partly as a fundraiser has been set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at the park. Davis said the money will go toward the final elements of the project, which include work on the new basketball and tennis/pickleball courts.
However, the bulk of the work at the park has already been done. Davis said that next week’s event also will be an “open house” to show off completed improvements.
One of the amenities is a new splash pad, which opened two weeks ago to great popularity.
“The biggest complaint I’ve heard about the park is that the splash pad hours aren’t long enough,” Davis said with a laugh.
Mayor Jeff Simon said the roadway looping through the park was extended to fit more amenities, such as the splash pad, within the circle created by the road.
Also new to the park is a walking path, lighting fixtures, bathrooms, stormwater controls and a repaved parking lot. Simon said a new pavilion was added and an already-existing one was renovated.
He noted that he has seen many people take advantage of the pathways and amenities as they have been added over the past year.
“(The park project) is opening people up to a lot of activity,” Simon said. “A lot of people put their time and efforts and talents into getting the park to where it is so far.”
While the project is nearing completion, Davis said there is hope for a “phase two” of park improvements down the line, which would add on to the $2 million total.
He listed work on baseball and softball fields among potential future steps, as well as extending the walking path to possibly link to Heritage Trial.
“That’s sort of the next dream,” he said.