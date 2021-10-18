Sorry, an error occurred.
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- Apple River State Bank has opened a second site in Hazel Green.
The bank announced that it recently opened a loan production office at 1925 Main St. It can be reached at 608-854-2060.
In 2019, the bank opened its first branch outside of Jo Daviess County with a location in Southwest Mart, 3525 Percival St. in Hazel Green.
“The residents of Hazel Green and surrounding area have given us a warm receptionm and business has been great,” said bank CEO Joel Holland in a press release.
