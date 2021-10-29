A field trip 25 years ago took a group of Dubuque students deep into history.
A group of sixth-grade students from Irving Elementary School visited the site of an ancient rock shelter near Dubuque in November 1996. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the visit in its Nov. 2, 1996, edition:
CLASS TRIP TO 900 A.D.
It was large enough for about 35 sixth-graders, tightly packed.
It opened to the east, allowing the morning sun to warm its rocky walls. All around were woods, the trees providing timber, nuts and a good place to hunt. Down below, at the end of a narrow trail down the bluff, a creek ran toward the Mississippi River.
Back about 900 A.D., this little scoop out of the rock was somebody’s home, running water included.
On Friday, 78 sixth-graders from Dubuque’s Irving School visited the ancient rock shelter. It’s just south of town on property owned by Tom Carroll, a teacher at Irving.
Archaeologists from the University of Iowa have studied the site, have taken thousands of arrowheads and pottery shards from the area, and have named the place the Carroll Rock Shelter.
To get a look, the students helped each other up the steep and rocky hill. They crowded inside. They peered over the edge. They looked into the cracks in the rock. They thought about whether they could live in such a place.
Could you?
“Yeah,” said Logan Gloss, who’s 12. “I like the outdoors.”
What about you?
“Not really,” said 11-year-old Alicia Seng. “I like the outdoors and everything, but it gets really cold in the winter.”
And look at that rock ceiling, said Darcy Teal, who’s 13. “I’d be afraid that the rock would fall on me.”
Well, that rock shelter looked pretty good to 11-year-old Brett Bentz.
“I would like it because then I’d have shelter from the seasons,” he said. “The rock would be sturdy.”
As the students filed up and out of the shelter, their teachers asked them to think about what they saw. Why was this a good place to live, asked Carroll, Vondell Dunn and Bonnie Tiefel.
The students looked around and answered: shelter, sun, wood, nuts, game, water.
That’s right, the teachers said.
They were asking the students to think like archaeologists. And they were showing the students that archaeology can happen right here in Dubuque.
It’s not just something to read about in their social studies books.