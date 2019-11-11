GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A free poverty simulation exercise will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Guttenberg Municipal Building on South First Street.
Hosted by the nonprofit Family Helping Hand, the simulation is intended for community leaders and agencies to experience the trials those in poverty might face during their daily lives. The exercise will touch on topics such as accessing programs and handling child care, work problems and family concerns.
Contact Tracy Yelden at 563-252-3215 or tracy.yelden@guttenberghospital.org to register or to obtain more information.