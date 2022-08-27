DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Apple pie and vanilla ice cream. Hot dogs and hamburgers. Red, white and blue.
The iconic combinations bring to mind good old American fun.
Organizers of this weekend’s inaugural Go the Distance Festival and cornhole tournament at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville are trying to add one more pairing to the list — baseball and cornhole.
“This is such an Americana event at one of the most Americana places out there,” said Dan Evans, chief operating officer of Go the Distance Baseball LLC, which owns the movie site. “… It’s so Iowa.”
The tournament is the first of its kind at the Field of Dreams, put on by Go the Distance Baseball and American Cornhole Organization.
Qualifiers for the tournament started Friday, with people showing up as early as 7:15 a.m. to get in on the action. In total, organizers expect more than 200 people will participate in the event, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 28.
Kevin Vaughn, of Pendleton, Ind., traveled more than 400 miles to participate. A baseball coach for 10 years, he said competing at the Field of Dreams site was “as good as it gets.”
Vaughn said he also appreciated the relative simplicity of the tournament, which held qualifiers Friday in the gravel lot next to the event center so people still could tour the field.
“This game started in a parking lot, and a lot of people forget that,” he said. “(Playing here), it just brings that atmosphere. In my eyes, as somebody who loves to tailgate, (cornhole and baseball) go hand in hand.”
Qualifiers continue this morning. People also can visit the site to watch the competition or to throw some bags at recreational boards set up next to the baseball diamond.
In total, $25,000 in prizes will be awarded, with the top 64 teams walking away with prize money. The first-place team will win $5,000 and a commemorative trophy.
While the money was enticing for some, many players said they showed up for the experience of playing so close to the movie site.
Cornhole partners Jeanette Titchenal and Brian Steiger, of Belleville, Ill., competed Friday in matching neon pink shirts, emblazoned with the words “Team Focus.”
Titchenal said the shirts showed their team name, as well as their strategy.
“Stay focused and have a good time,” she said. “Really, that’s it. We’re here to have a good time. If or when we qualify, that’s just an added bonus.”
The top six teams from each qualifier will advance to Sunday’s final bracket. There, advancing teams will play against members of the ACO’s “Corny 40” — the organization’s top 40 players in the world.
Spencer Garner, 15, of Paragould, Ark., is one of those top players and is in the top 10 of the ACO’s world rankings. In between a couple of perfect shots, Spencer said this weekend marks his first visit to Iowa.
“There’s a lot of cornfields,” he said. “But it’s amazing.”
Members of the Corny 40 also will compete among themselves today for a shot at winning a future all-expenses-paid visit to the Field of Dreams movie site, including an overnight stay in the iconic farm house.
ACO President Frank Geers said it is not every day a backyard bags connoisseur gets to play against some of the best in the world. While this is the first rendition of the Go the Distance Festival and tournament, he is hopeful the event will continue for years to come.
“Cornhole is the greatest, you know, backyard type of game. It just belongs with America’s sport: baseball,” Geers said. “That’s what I love about this tournament. It’s bringing two worlds together that belong there.”
