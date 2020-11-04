EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility reported a net loss of $19 million for the third quarter of 2020.
The loss was an improvement over the second quarter, when CVR Partners reported a net loss of $42 million.
Company CEO Mark Pytosh stated in a press release that “the solid performance of our fertilizer facilities coupled with higher product sales volumes has helped offset lower product pricing.”
Pytosh also said the firm was helped by an improving farm economy, with corn and soybean prices increasing by 30% since July.