ELKADER, Iowa — After three hours of deliberation Friday, jurors convicted a former Delaware County woman of first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.
Revette A. Sauser, 52, held her head in her hands as the verdict was read at the Clayton County Courthouse.
During closing arguments, prosecutors argued that Revette Sauser planned to kill her husband out of anger and jealousy, while the defense maintained that she accidentally shot Terry Sauser in their Delaware County home in 2011.
Iowa District Court Judge Joel Dalrymple said he will set a sentencing date at a later time. Under state law, a conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in prison without parole.
Terry Sauser’s three children — Michelle Nnorom, Bryan Sauser and Heather Sauser — put their arms around each other after the verdict was read.
“It’s obviously the outcome we wanted,” Nnorom said. “We’re very happy.”
“There’s closure, for sure,” Heather Sauser added.
Revette Sauser previously was sentenced to 40 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping and going armed with intent. As part of a plea deal, a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.
However, Sauser later claimed her attorney was ineffective for allowing her to plead guilty to kidnapping without enough facts to support the charge.
The Iowa Supreme Court agreed with Sauser’s appeal but ruled that the original charge of first-degree murder must be reinstated if the kidnapping charge couldn’t be justified.
The ensuing trial was moved to Clayton County to ensure an impartial jury. Jury selection started Monday, with opening arguments Tuesday.
On Friday, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko said the Sausers’ relationship was “crumbling” by April 2011.
Krisko added that Revette Sauser bought a gun weeks before she shot her husband, and previous testimony revealed text messages in which she joked about shooting him.
On April 3, 2011, Krisko said Revette Sauser “snapped” when she found a bottle of wine and a candle in the couple’s home, believing that her husband was cheating on her. She eventually confronted him.
“We have two people in the house that night — one dead,” Krisko said. “We don’t get to hear Terry Sauser’s story. His voice was silenced that night.”
Krisko said Revette Sauser had the gun hidden under a futon in the home and shot her husband in the chest during their confrontation.
“If she started or continued this incident, she doesn’t get to claim self-defense,” Krisko said. “… She started this, ladies and gentlemen.”
Defense attorney Nichole Watt argued that the shooting was an accident.
Watt said Revette Sauser told law enforcement that she didn’t intend to shoot her husband and that the gun accidentally went off during a struggle.
“She said, ‘I didn’t mean to do it. Ask him,’” Watt said. “She believed Terry was going to survive this and tell the same story to police.”
While Revette Sauser changed her story multiple times when talking to police, Watt argued that it was because she was questioned late into the night and distressed about the news of her husband’s death.
Revette Sauser had a gun on the day of the killing because she believed Terry Sauser would refuse to let her leave their home, Watt said.
“Our theory is not that she shot him in self-defense,” Watt said. “She got the gun out in self-defense. She shot him on accident.”