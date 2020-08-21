SHULLSBURG, Wis. -- Authorities said a man was injured Thursday in Lafayette County when his utility vehicle was rear-ended.
David C. Schollmeyer, no age or hometown released, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday on Prairie Road northwest of Shullsburg. A press release states that Schollmeyer was northbound when his UTV was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Tammy Jo S. Stanton, 51, of Cuba City. The UTV overturned.
Stanton was cited with failure to update her address.