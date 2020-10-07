How to vote

Voters can register to vote by mail or online through Oct. 14 and at their municipal clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 30. They can also do so on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for any reason, but they must register beforehand.

The final day for a resident to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Residents can visit www.myvote.wi.gov to register, request an absentee ballot and locate their polling place.

Photo identification is required to register, vote absentee or cast a ballot at the polls.