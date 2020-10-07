CUBA CITY, Wis. — In an election year unlike any other, to establish political priorities beyond riding through the storm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would be foolhardy, Travis Tranel said.
The Republican dairy farmer from Cuba City is running for a sixth term in the Wisconsin Assembly. Tranel said he hopes to convey to voters that the relationships he has established over the last decade have generated dividends for the 49th District, setting a precedent for how he will assist through its recovery.
“I think our job has transitioned in the last six months to just giving the locals the support that they need to deal with the current crisis that we find ourselves in. … Our office is swamped,” he said. “Thankfully, we had a fantastic budget in the state as we headed into COVID, and we had a surplus and money in reserve, but that money is all going to be gone, so the new budget is going to be challenging.”
Tranel faces contender Shaun Murphy-Lopez, of Yuba, in the Nov. 3 general election to represent the district that consists of Grant County and sections of Richland and Lafayette counties.
Murphy-Lopez has taken aim at Tranel’s record of backing GOP measures passed under former Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, including a contentious manufacturing and agriculture credit.
Critics, including Murphy-Lopez, say that the credit — which has decreased public revenue by $1.4 billion since it was implemented in 2013, according to the Wisconsin Budget Project — is draining the state of resources that could be better spent on education and infrastructure. They also maintain that companies are not required to demonstrate results, such as creating new jobs.
From December 2013 to December 2019, the number of manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin increased by about 5%, from 462,400 to 485,200, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“When I got elected, Wisconsin had a $3.5 billion budget deficit, after just raising taxes over a billion dollars,” Tranel said. “We decided to go into a totally different direction and recognize that businesses don’t have to do business in Wisconsin. … That’s why we implemented things like the tax credit. After doing that, we not only closed that budget deficit, we went into COVID with a surplus.”
Tranel pointed to a list of successes, including record investment in broadband infrastructure and the allocation of $79 million to construct and renovate academic buildings at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
In February, several bills he championed passed the Assembly but did not pass through the Senate before the session was cut short by the pandemic.
One would have provided a three-year tax credit for farmers totaling $27 million annually, which the Assembly unanimously approved.
Another bill would have provided $9.5 million in tax breaks for those who are self-employed by permitting them to deduct health insurance costs from their income taxes. Of that sum, $2.5 million would directly impact farmers.
The Assembly also approved three bills pertaining to “truth in food labeling,” which would restrict the types of products that can use the labels “milk,” “meat” and other dairy products.
Tranel said those priorities can be addressed once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved.
Tranel said he is encouraged by the perseverance of residents, evidenced by the continued operation of schools and colleges in southwest Wisconsin and the fact that hospitals are not overrun with COVID-19 patients.
“We are making strides,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re Tony Evers, if you’re Kim Reynolds, if you’re Donald Trump, if you’re Abby Finkenauer (or) if you’re Travis Tranel — we are all just doing the best that we can do. I think people need to take a deep breath and realize that and not turn this into a huge partisan divide.”