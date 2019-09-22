While they shared similar names, two very different beer-focused events drew large crowds Saturday in Dubuque.
A celebration of German culture could be found in A.Y. McDonald Park at Dubuque Oktoberfest.
Polka music rang out as men in lederhosen drank German lagers and watched dachshunds compete in “wiener dog races.”
“It’s just a pure celebration of German culture,” said Peter Kirkendall, of Dubuque. “This is the closest thing we have to a German holiday.”
Meanwhile, in the Millwork District, Bloktoberfest replaced polka bands with contemporary rock musicians and featured BMX bikes rather than dogs.
“This is really more of a celebration of Dubuque,” said organizer Chris Puetz.
While the differences were many, the two events both prominently featured beer, and throughout the day, attendees discovered new ways to enjoy their alcoholic beverages.
In the morning at Bloktoberfest, Jessica Hruska led a group in a session of beer yoga. The activity combined the various physically demanding poses of yoga with the added challenge of holding a glass of beer while performing them.
Every successful pose is rewarded with a sip.
“It really brings in people to practice yoga that might not have ever tried it before,” Hruska said. “I say it’s bringing together two things that people love.”
Michelle Winter, of Dubuque, was an eager participant Saturday. For her, holding a beer adds a level of difficulty to the basic poses, but drinking it helps keep her relaxed.
“It gets you in the flow of things,” Winter said. “I think it’s pretty fun.”
While the Bloktoberfest attendees were trying not to spill while locked in the half-moon pose, the attendees of Dubuque Oktoberfest left the exercise to the dogs.
The annual wiener dog races allowed owners to show off their dachshunds’ physical prowess in a short-distance sprint tournament.
Dachshunds of various sizes and colors lined up to bolt from one side to the other. Some dashed with surprising agility. Others wandered around aimlessly, not appearing to know they were in a race.
Ultimately, Bentley, a 10-year-old dachshund from Fitchburg, Wis., took the title of fastest wiener dog.
Owner Lori Maier said she used kale and cucumber treats to motivate Bentley.
“He’s always liked to run, so this just seemed like a good fit for him,” Maier said. “My husband likes beer, and I like these races. So, it’s a good time for us.”
The events were about more than just celebrations, however. Dubuque Oktoberfest serves as a major fundraiser for Camp Albrecht Acres, which serves physically and intellectually disabled residents. Bloktoberfest donated its proceeds to local nonprofits, including the Fountain of Youth Program.