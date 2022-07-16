Police said a garage in Dubuque was damaged Wednesday after a parked vehicle rolled into it while a tow truck was attempting to remove the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of Woodworth and Lowell streets, according to a police report.
The report states that a Jeep belonging to Michael Vandermillen but currently being used by Amy Rambousek, of 790 Cottage Place, was parked on the east side of Woodworth Street, just south of the intersection with Cottage Place.
Rambousek reported that the Jeep had caught fire two nights previously. At about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Kenneth J. Oberhoffer, of Obie’s Towing and Service Center, arrived to remove the car.
“(Oberhoffer) parked his tow truck on the north side of the Jeep … so that it could back up to the rear end of the Jeep to hook it up … as he normally does,” the report states.
Upon contact with the tow truck, the Jeep rolled forward and sideswiped Rambousek’s husband’s pickup truck, which was parked in their driveway.
“(The Jeep) continued rolling forward across their yard, then over the alley that runs along the south side of their house and then struck the detached garage of 795 Lowell St.,” the report states. “The Jeep took out the northwest corner of the garage and knocked it off its foundation.”
Representatives from the Dubuque Fire Department, Dubuque Police Department and the city’s housing department assessed the situation and notified the homeowner, Jennifer N. Connolly, 41.
There was no damage to Rambousek’s truck or the tow truck. Damage to the Jeep was estimated at $5,000.
The garage was a total loss, with damage estimated at $10,000.
The report states that the structure partially collapsed at the time of the accident, “then a little more when the Jeep was towed out, but it has not fully collapsed.”
“The investigation revealed that it did not appear the tow truck operator committed a violation while attempting to hook up to (the Jeep),” the report states.