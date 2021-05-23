MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Volunteers are sought for a nighttime bat survey in western Jackson County.
The survey uses acoustic recording equipment mounted on a car to detect the presence of bats along specific driving routes, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The release states that volunteers will be responsible for both conducting the driving survey and placing and retrieving stationary equipment used to detect the presence of bats.
Volunteers will need a vehicle and a partner and be available for at least two nights during a specified two-week period in early July.
The driving survey begins 45 minutes after sunset and takes about two-and-a-half hours per night.
The total time commitment, including virtual training, the two surveys, placing and retrieving stationary equipment and picking up and dropping off equipment, is roughly 12 hours.
Visit bit.ly/3yzVgGM for more information.