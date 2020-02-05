Two eastern Iowa youth are receiving top volunteering awards.
Augustus “Charlie” Ehlers, 16, of Edgewood, and Lilliana Tracy, 11, of Bellevue, were named Iowa’s top two youth volunteers of 2020 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, according to an announcement made Tuesday.
As state award recipients, the pair will each receive $1,000, a medallion and a trip in May to Washington, D.C.
The award program is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Ehlers was nominated by Clayton County 4-H, according to a press release. A junior at Edgewood-Colesburg High School, Ehlers coordinated the making of more than 350 steel gates for animal pens at Clayton County Fairgrounds.
Ehlers’ efforts to solicit bids and do much of the welding himself, with the help of other volunteers, saved the fair board $60,000 on the project, according to a press release.
“I thought we could take the expenses and make them a little bit smaller,” Ehlers said in the release.
Lilliana was nominated by Marquette Catholic Schools, where she is a sixth grade student. She makes regular visits to a local nursing home to comfort residents.
She got her start thanks to a community program that connects people who live in nursing homes or are confined to their homes with holiday visitors. She initially connected with a resident at Mill Valley Nursing Home.
“But I wanted to visit her more than just during the Christmas season,” Lilliana said in a release. “So I have been visiting her every other month for the last two years.”
She plays games with residents, watches TV and even plays them songs on her trumpet.
“It is a joy for them to get visitors, and it is a joy for me to see them happy,” She said in a press release.