Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer will return to Dubuque this week as part of his presidential campaign.
The Democrat will host a town hall at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Grand River Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees can RSVP at https://bit.ly/37x1RnA.
Steyer is one of more than 10 Democratic presidential candidates still running for a chance to face off with Republican President Donald Trump in this fall’s election. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus will be held next week, on Monday, Feb. 3.