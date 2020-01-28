Steyer visits Dubuque
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during an event at Backpocket Taproom and Beercade in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

 JESSICA REILLY

Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer will return to Dubuque this week as part of his presidential campaign.

The Democrat will host a town hall at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Grand River Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can RSVP at https://bit.ly/37x1RnA.

Steyer is one of more than 10 Democratic presidential candidates still running for a chance to face off with Republican President Donald Trump in this fall’s election. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus will be held next week, on Monday, Feb. 3.

