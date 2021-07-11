Dubuque County Board of Health votes against recommending COVID-19 lottery
The Dubuque County Board of Health voted, 5-0 — with one abstaining — on Wednesday night against proposed $10,000 lottery drawings as incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations, but members stressed the urgency for raising vaccination numbers as the delta variant surges.
The board had considered a proposal by the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team for four lottery drawings of $10,000 each, in two groups, with the goal of incentivizing unvaccinated residents to receive the vaccine.
This proposal was not endorsed by the incident management team, but it was requested by members of the county Board of Supervisors.
Several Board of Health members based their opposition to the idea on the fact that data does not show these sorts of incentives are successful.
“There is a large body of work on vaccination which looked at vaccination incentives as treats — from material things to gift cards and money,” said board member and infectious-disease specialist Dr. Hendrik Schultz. “It never really reached the control level. It is perhaps counterintuitive to say, ‘Let’s not do this.’ But the data does not support this.”
Despite the lack of support from the Board of Health, the Board of Supervisors is still expected to vote on the lottery proposal. It is unclear when such a vote would take place.
2 firefighters injured as departments battle blaze at East Dubuque salvage yard
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Two firefighters were injured Wednesday while battling an intense blaze at an East Dubuque salvage yard.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at T&T Iron & Metals Inc., 5158 Barge Terminal Road, just off of U.S. 20., at about 3:30 p.m.
The blaze filled the sky with black smoke, visible from miles away, as the fire intensified in the afternoon and continued to burn into the evening hours.
Officials confirmed that no employees from T&T Iron & Metals were injured.
However, East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim said two firefighters were sent to a hospital to be checked out. One was due to overheating and the other because of smoke inhalation.
Heim reported Thursday that a preliminary investigation found that T&T staff were “conducting a cutting operation in the area where the fire started.” He estimated that the fire caused $200,000 worth of damage.
Property owners object to sidewalk costs tied to reconstruction of Dubuque roadway
The installation of sidewalks once again is proving controversial in Dubuque.
City Council members recently voted, 7-0, to approve preliminary plans, specifications and the assessment schedule for a nearly $3.2 million project to reconstruct Chavenelle Road from the Northwest Arterial to Radford Road. The project will include new pavement, the replacement of driveways, reconstruction of storm sewer intakes and water main replacement.
While the project received widespread support from council members and the road’s reconstruction had been called for by businesses in the area, multiple owners of property on the south side of that stretch of Chavenelle voiced their frustration over being charged for the installation of sidewalks as part of the project, especially when the property owners on the north side will not be charged.
“In my humble opinion, you all are picking winners and losers,” said Jim Weber, the owner of Weber Paper Co. and its location at 4300 Chavenelle Road. “For me, it is a lot of money.”
When sidewalks are installed as part of road projects, the city historically has charged the adjacent property owners for their portion of sidewalk. With this project, all adjacent property owners are being charged an assessment related to the overall project. For south-side property owners, that includes charges related to the sidewalks.
However, a paved trail will be installed rather than sidewalks on the north side of the road. The trail, which is wider than a typical sidewalk, will connect to trails on the arterial and Radford Road. The trail project, which is scheduled to begin next year, will be paid for with federal grants totaling about $1.2 million, along with some city funds. As a result, property owners on the north side of the street have no charges related to it, nor do they have to pay for sidewalks.
Dubuque man devoted life to Boys & Girls Club, served community for over 50 years
Brian Meyer is only just beginning to realize how much Dan Reiter did for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
“He’s worked for us more or less nonstop for 51 years,” said Meyer, executive director of the nonprofit.
Reiter, of Dubuque, died Tuesday at the age of 66.
“The Boys & Girls Club was Dan’s life,” said Nicholas Jones, a friend and fellow employee at the club.
Reiter took his first job as a part-time worker in the club’s coat room at age 15 and joined the maintenance department in a full-time position several years later. Soon, he was heading up the club’s archery and BB gun teams and planning baseball tournaments and water park trips.
In 2001, Reiter became the club’s technology director. Self-taught, he led a program teaching kids to build computers and drones from component parts.
“He was always there to help,” Jones said. “He cared for everybody. He took me in. My dad left when I was about 4 or 5, so (Reiter) helped me out a lot with life and school. He became like a father figure.”
Road project to reconfigure, improve safety on busy stretch of East Dubuque highway
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An upcoming state project aims to enhance safety along a busy section of highway in East Dubuque.
The $2 million Illinois Department of Transportation project will transform U.S. 20 from Sixth Street, just east of Van’s Liquor Store, to Camillus Drive, where Family Beer & Liquor is located, from four lanes to three.
Work will include the removal of a raised median, pavement patching and resurfacing and the reconfiguration of traffic lanes to create an eastbound lane, a westbound lane and a bi-directional center turning lane. The project will go out for bids in September, and though DOT officials said it was unclear when work would start, the project will take “a couple of months” to complete.
The 1-mile stretch of highway has been the site of frequent crashes, including a 2016 crash at the highway’s intersection with Hilltop Road and a 2017 crash at the Timmerman Drive intersection. Both crashes resulted in injuries.
“There’s no question that (the project) will make it safer,” said East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig at a recent City Council meeting. “It’s a dangerous stretch of road.”