A Dubuque woman died in a Friday crash near Forest Park, Ill., that also seriously injured an 8-year-old girl.
Illinois State police reported Harina Griffin, of Dubuque, died after being ejected from her vehicle during the crash, according to an article from the Chicago Sun-Times. Her 8-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The accident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 290 near Forest Park, the article stated. Griffin was driving eastbound in the far left lane of I-290, but she drifted across all lanes of traffic and struck the concrete median. Her vehicle flipped on its roof and went up in flames.
The crash closed all eastbound lanes of I-290 from about 4:55 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Friday, and Illinois State police are continuing to investigate the incident.