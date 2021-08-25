An afternoon thunderstorm with winds of up to 70 mph knocked down trees and caused scattered damage to buildings in the tri-state area Tuesday.
In Manchester, Iowa, the storm took some roofs off of commercial buildings and flattened a pole barn northwest of the city, according to Delaware County Emergency Management Director Mike Ryan.
“It’s just kind of sporadic,” he said. “Generally, it takes a little higher wind speeds to affect commercial buildings or affect buildings like that than it does just to take trees down, so it was a little sporadic as to where the building damages were.”
Hail of up to 1.75 inches — the size of golf balls — also was reported by first responders.
The storm also downed a tree across a powerline on North Franklin Street in Manchester, and traffic was being detoured for a time.
In Dubuque County, wind gusts of 70 mph were reported near Dyersville and of 60 mph at Dubuque Regional Airport. Both locations reported quarter-sized hail.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said a corn bin and garage were blown over by wind on 12 Mile Road north of Bernard. A semi-tractor trailer also was blown over in the 12 Mile Road area on U.S. 151, though it didn’t appear to have caused any injuries, Berger said. The storm also caused a fire at an electrical transformer and downed power lines in Farley.
Downed trees and limbs were the primary damage in Dubuque County, however, Berger said.
“Most of it is tree damage,” he said. “It really came in through the western part of the county and then went through the south of (U.S.) 20 area.”
In Grant County, Wis., the tin was ripped from a shed near Cuba City and large trees were downed there and in the Dickeyville area.
While portions of Dubuque and Grant counties briefly were under a tornado warning Tuesday, Berger and Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun said there were no initial indications that a tornado touched down.