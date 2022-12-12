In 1923, a new playground was unveiled at Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque.
A century later, Lincoln officials plan to have another newly updated playground ready for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Dubuque Community School Board members next week are slated to approve going out for bids on the $546,000 project that would install new playground equipment, play surfaces, fencing, a walking path and more at the elementary school.
“Our goal is to provide a safe place for all the kids at Lincoln to play, to have some different options for wellness and to provide a place where parents can come to supervise their children and get a walk in as well,” said Lincoln Principal Megan Elsinger. “It really is a project that I think speaks to the core values of Lincoln and our community-based approach to education.”
District and school officials, along with Lincoln’s parent/family group, have been planning the project for several years. Last year, they received initial Community Development Block Grant funding from the City of Dubuque to cover the first phase of the work, which saw the installation of a school garden in spring 2022.
Elsinger said the school’s student leadership team and parent/family group helped manage the garden, grew tomatoes and showed students how to make salsa.
Now, the school is embarking on what Elsinger termed the “more extensive” phase of the project, which involves a complete overhaul of the playground, also to be largely covered by CDBG funds.
She said two new play structures and two “multi-use pieces of equipment,” still to be determined, will be added, along with a walking path, new fencing and new swings. The basketball hoops will be relocated, the parking lot will be resurfaced and rubberized mulch will be added for the play surface.
Maddy Haverland, City of Dubuque urban development and housing rehabilitation project manager, said the city is providing a total of $515,000 in CDBG funding for the Lincoln project. Elsinger said remaining project costs — largely for fencing — are being covered by the district.
Haverland said the playground project fits nicely with city goals of creating a vibrant community and livable neighborhoods, as well as CDBG requirements that the project benefit low and moderate-income community members.
“This playground in particular is in a very central location (in the) residential neighborhood for the kids that attend this school, and it is used as a public park after school is out,” Haverland said. “It’s providing a really nice amenity to the folks in the surrounding areas, and it’s also providing opportunities for families to stay healthy and have time together.”
Elsinger said bids for the project will be due in January. An archaeological survey for the site is ongoing, but once it is completed, the district plans to break ground in early June and have work completed by August.
