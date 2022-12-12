12082022-LincolnPG.jpg
Buy Now

Conceptual renderings show a new playground project that is planned at Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque. The district plans to go out for bids on the project in January and complete construction over the summer of 2023.

 Contributed

In 1923, a new playground was unveiled at Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque.

A century later, Lincoln officials plan to have another newly updated playground ready for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.