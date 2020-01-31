Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, members of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will kick off Super Bowl LIV.
The athletes themselves won’t be the only winners and losers, however.
The American Gaming Association estimates that 26 million Americans will wager on the Super Bowl this year, a 15% increase from last year’s championship game. The AGA believes the primary reason for the considerable jump has been the swift spread of legalized sports gambling, which is now operational in 14 U.S. states.
Sports betting in Iowa became legal in mid-August, and both of Dubuque’s casinos have subsequently launched sportsbooks; FanDuel Sportsbook opened within Diamond Jo Casino, and Q Sportsbook operates within Q Casino and Hotel.
‘American tradition’
In the world of sports betting, Super Bowl Sunday is unparalleled.
“In 2019, The Super Bowl was the biggest single-day sporting event of the year for the FanDuel Group,” said Kevin Hennessy, director of publicity for FanDuel.
Q Casino and Hotel General Manager Brian Rakestraw called the Super Bowl an “American tradition” and expects the facility to be brimming with activity come Sunday.
“We’re expecting a very, very large crowd,” said Rakestraw. “People have already been calling to reserve tables and to see what kind of (food and beverage) specials we will be offering. It will be a big day.”
Rakestraw said the casino will beef up its staffing levels at Q Sportsbook as well as the adjoining sports bar to accommodate the influx of customers.
Dubuque’s casinos expect to see bettors coming from Illinois and Wisconsin, where residents cannot yet wager legally.
Hennessy noted that trends from past years indicate such betting behavior is likely. Sports-betting was legal in New Jersey last year, and casinos in that state saw a major influx of customers from New York and Pennsylvania, where sports betting was illegal.
Rakestraw, meanwhile, emphasized that Iowans can wager on the big game even if they are not physically within a sportsbook.
Those who have previously registered to use Q Sportsbook’s mobile betting app can place bets on the Super Bowl as long as they are within Iowa state lines.
“A lot of people will be watching the game from home or attending parties,” he said. “People have the option of betting from the comfort of those locations.”
Betting oddities
With such intense attention on the big game, sportsbooks have created an extensive lineup of wagers that normally wouldn’t be available.
The options range from hyper-specific to downright odd.
Bettors can wager on whether 49ers tight end George Kittle — formerly a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes — will accumulate more than or fewer than 74.5 receiving yards. Similarly, they can bet on whether Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will rack up more than 300.5 passing yards.
Some longshot bets promise a big payout. For instance, if a bettor correctly wagers $10 that Kittle will win Most Valuable Player, he or she will win $180.
Hennessy noted that these outside-the-box wagers — known as proposition bets — have a way of making the game compelling even if the score isn’t particularly close.
“Prop bets are a fun way to make the game more exciting,” Hennessy said.
A handful of bets have little or nothing to do with the game itself.
One can wager on whether the game’s opening coin toss will land on heads or tails.
FanDuel Sportsbook even entertains wagers on the color of Gatorade that will be poured on the winning team’s coach at the conclusion of the game.
Multiple ways to wager
David Forman, senior director of research with the AGA, believes the legalization of gambling in Iowa and other states will benefit those placing bets.
“The people who are betting illegally through bookies or offshore websites have no recourse or legal protections,” he said. “Now, people have the opportunity to place wagers in a safe and legal manner.”
Not all of the big game’s betting will be done through sportsbooks.
Of the 26 million Americans who will place bets, the AGA forecasts that only 4 million will place a bet in-person at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook. Another 5 million will bet through an online or mobile platform.
Millions more will wager casually with family and friends, through office pools or in “squares contests.”
Forman said all of this activity ultimately benefits the bottom line of the NFL itself.
“We have done a fair amount of research showing that betting drives engagement and interest in sports,” said Forman. “Television ratings for the NFL have gone up in each of the last two years, and we believe (the legalization of) sports gambling is a big reason why.”