BERNARD, Iowa — A Bernard man was found not guilty of most of the charges against him after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by him last year.
William E. Tanksley, 33, of Bernard, was found guilty by a jury of a charge of domestic assault causing injury but not guilty of third-degree sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and domestic assault impeding airflow.
Tanksley’s trial began Tuesday in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The criminal verdict was reached Friday.
Court documents state that authorities received a report that Tanksley attacked a woman and raped her at her residence in January 2020. The woman told law enforcement that she waited to report the rape because she was afraid of Tanksley.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information about victims of alleged sexual crimes.