MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities say a southwest Wisconsin man faces a third operating while intoxicated charge.
Larry G. Schmitz, 61, of Mineral Point, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Sunday on Antoine Street near Shake Rag Street in Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
