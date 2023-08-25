Dubuque City Council members this week finalized a list of their goals and priorities for the city in the coming years.
Council members met for a series of goal-setting sessions at which they identified both goals for the next five years and priorities for the next two years. The council updates the list of goals and priorities annually to give city staff direction on projects on which they should focus their attention and funding.
A press release states that the goals and priorities set by the council are:
Five-year goals
Vibrant community
Financially responsible, high-performance city organization
Robust local economy
Livable neighborhoods and housing
Sustainable environment
Equitable transportation, technology infrastructure and mobility
Diverse arts, culture, parks and recreation experiences and activities
Building a community that is viable, livable, and equitable
2023-2025 top priorities
Air service future strategy and action plan
City workforce retention and attraction
Comprehensive study of fire station locations and staffing
Police department full staffing
Street maintenance and rehabilitation program
2023-2025 high priorities
Bee Branch detention basin pump replacement
Catfish Creek sanitary sewer project pump station
Central Avenue corridor revitalization plan
Leveraging federal and state infrastructure grant programs
RAISE grant and matching funds for construction (14th Street railroad overpass and Elm Street. and 16th Street corridor complete streets)