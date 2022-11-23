Two Tigers Tattoo
Two Tigers Tattoo is located at 110 S. Franklin St. in Manchester, Iowa.

 Mike Putz

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Nicole Thompson wants to leave her mark on you.

It could be a flower, a flag or a design of your choosing. That is, if you’ll come and see her at her tattoo parlor, Two Tigers Tattoo.

