POTOSI, Wis. — Potosi residents opposed to the construction of a 1,400-acre solar farm in Grant County have filed a petition with Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency, seeking a rehearing after the state signed off on the project in May.
Opponents said the Public Service Commission “abdicated its powers and duties” by approving the 200-megawatt project without sufficiently investigating potential impacts, requiring environmental review and initiating fact-finding studies.
The groundbreaking on the $250 million Grant County Solar Energy Center is expected to occur this fall. The developer, NextEra Energy Resources, said the 200-megawatt facility could enter service as early as 2022.
NextEra and the future installation’s purchaser, Alliant Energy, submitted briefs opposing a rehearing.