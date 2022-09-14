The board of directors of Dubuque-headquartered Flexsteel Industries Inc. this week declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.

It is payable Oct. 10 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 28, according to a press release. The announcement marks the 323rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Lou Stuhle

Nobody cares.

