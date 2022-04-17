Two local residents will be inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame this week.
Herbert Hazewinkel Jr., of Peosta, and Tom Townsend, of Dubuque, are among the nine people being inducted this year.
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will oversee the inductions during a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Capitol in Des Moines.
“Being selected for the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame is the most prestigious state-level honor volunteers can receive as recognition of extraordinary donations of volunteer service to their communities,” states a press release.
The state shared profiles of the inductees. Below are highlights for each local inductee, based on their profile.
Herbert Hazewinkel Jr.
“After retiring from an engineering career at John Deere Dubuque Works, Herb Hazewinkel started volunteering with the Dubuque County Conservation Board. Herb’s background makes him an invaluable volunteer, and he has spent more than 2,000 hours over the past five years designing and building various elements in Dubuque County’s parks to make the parks safer and more inclusive for all users.
“Some highlights of the various projects Herb has spearheaded include rebuilding over 15 bridges to make them wider with safety railings. He has also developed systems using mapping and numbering of the bridge structures to make it easier for emergency management to locate and assist injured park users. Herb has created trail signs to mark trails, points of interest or points of concern. Herb is also creative and helpful at finding ways of attracting tourism to Dubuque County parks and areas by creating things like selfie stations, sasquatches and tent platforms.
“Herb understands the value of a strong volunteer program and has worked with the Dubuque County Conservation Board to develop systems to encourage volunteer engagement, resulting in an increase from 100 to over 700 volunteers in just five years.
“The impact of Herb’s work will resonate for decades, both through the projects he created and built and by developing younger volunteers to continue this crucial work.”
Tom Townsend
“Tom Townsend has served with the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, which serves low-income and older adults, for more than 11 years. Starting as a volunteer packing and serving meals, Tom increased his responsibilities to serve as the organizational lead with the executive committee and board of directors. Tom’s leadership at the DALH and his participation in the community’s food scarcity coalition has answered an ongoing community need and set the tone for collaboration across various food providers.
“Tom has sat on the United Way Board of Directors for the last 10 years, most recently as board chair. Tom has implemented and organized fundraisers for the DALH, including numerous Burger Nights each year and an annual golf outing that grossed a record amount last summer.
“As a result of Tom’s leadership, DALH is partnering with the Dubuque area’s Homeless Hotline to take requests for food deliveries, as well as building partnerships to reduce food waste. Over the past year, over 23,000 people in Dubuque County have received food through the DALH, an incredible increase from the year prior.”