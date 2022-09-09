Dubuque City Council members this week unanimously approved new tax incentives to encourage developers to add to the city’s housing stock.
The city will offer incentives to developers building market-rate and workforce housing and allow some to use tax dollars collected from their property toward public improvements and in select cases on construction costs.
“Currently, the City of Dubuque has several programs that incentivize the creation and rehabilitation of housing units; however, the city is projected to be 1,100 units short of what is needed to support our residents in the next 10 years,” states a memo from Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger. “City staff has identified changes that can be made immediately to the housing incentives policies that could encourage additional housing creation and rehabilitation.”
Since these measures use tax dollars generated by the developments, they will not draw from the city’s budget.
Key to the city’s plan is incentivizing market-rate and workforce housing using tax benefits previously reserved for construction of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects. Developers can request a property be designated an Urban Revitalization Area, which then would allow it access to incentives.
“It basically stalls the value of the property, and then any value increase, the taxes on that increase are abated,” Steger said. “So, you do not have to pay on the value of the increases.”
Current Urban Revitalization Areas in the city include a broad swath of eastern Dubuque that includes most of downtown as well as neighborhoods such as Washington, North End, Point and Fenelon-Hill.
The new incentives will apply to owner-occupied, single-family homes and multi-family housing, either new or rehabilitated.
The property must increase in value by at least 10 percent, which Steger characterized as “slightly more than a kitchen remodel” for rehabilitation projects.
The incentives for market-rate housing will be smaller than those for Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects, which use federal funds to support affordable housing development and are subject to stiff competition across the state.
Additional incentives also will allow developers to request new construction be designated Urban Renewal Areas, which gives developers tax-increment-financing dollars pulled from their project.
Under that designation, new subdivisions or multi-family housing would receive 50% of tax value generated by the new development back to spend on public improvements to streets, sidewalks and gutters or they can donate land to the city to be used in the creation of a new public park.
Mixed-income developments also can access additional affordable housing funds collected from tax increment financing.
Lastly, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects can receive an additional $10,000 per affordable unit for developments built “outside an area of concentrated poverty.”
All rehabilitation or construction projects that seek these incentives must accept Housing Choice Vouchers and be subject to City Council approval. New subdivisions also must install fiber conduits for improved internet access.
While City Council members expressed support for the new incentives, the broader consensus seemed to be that the city would have to go further to address its housing needs.
“It is a good step. It’s not going to be the answer,” said Council Member Susan Farber. “It’s a step in the right direction.”
Rehabilitation and construction of new units was identified as a top priority by the City Council in its 2022-24 Goals and Priorities.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen noted the limits of city programs that directly grew housing stock, such as the HEART and CHANGE programs and the Affordable Network Inc. partnership, in which dilapidated homes are bought, rehabilitated and sold to first-time and low- and moderate-income homeowners.
“Doing those projects one at a time? Unbelievably expensive,” he said.
Furthermore, he said, those programs generated only 10 to 12 units in a good year.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson expressed a similar sentiment in his quarterly update. He said the city needed to pursue developers more aggressively.
“In the past, housing has been about the city waiting for a builder or developer to call and helping them understand what is required to build in this community,” he said. “That strategy no longer works.”
A letter from Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce also argued the new housing incentives still fell short and suggested the city should add bonuses for high-rise and high-density as well as transit-oriented developments and provide upfront financing through the city’s Housing TIF fund.
Steger said city staff already considered transit in its incentives, though this happened internally and did not include a direct incentive.
Either way, she said, bonuses were out of the question for now, as that would require a line item in the city budget.
