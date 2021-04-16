MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The iconic caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park have fully opened to the public after being closed for more than a year.
Park Technician Ryland Richards confirmed that staff opened access to the caves today.
"Everything is up and open for the summer," he said.
The caves had been closed to the public for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and winter bat hibernation season.
Richards said visits to the park had been slow today but that he expected the number of visitors to pick up Friday and over the weekend.
Officials have recommended that visitors plan trips to the park for midweek or outside the peak window of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The park has fewer than 150 parking spots and as many as 1,500 people entering the park on a weekend day in the summer.
Visitors who enter the caves are required to attend a short program on white nose syndrome in bats and how to prevent its spread.
Officials also are asking visitors to observe social distancing as much as possible.