People tour the Southwest Health clinic in Kieler, Wis., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The room to the right will be Cuba City Family Dental which has partnered with Southwest Health to offer dental services.
People tour the Southwest Health clinic in Kieler, Wis., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The room to the right will be Cuba City Family Dental which has partnered with Southwest Health to offer dental services.
KIELER, Wis. — When Karen Bolsinger walked through the new Southwest Health clinic in Kieler on Friday night, the retired nurse was struck not only by the quality of the facilities but also the easy, clean flow of the space.
With little opportunity for error, a visitor could walk in one large circle and see all the different areas of the clinic and end right back in the waiting room.
“If there’s a way to (get lost), I’ll do it,” said Bolsinger, of Cuba City. “But this is nice. … I thought it was well-organized, well-equipped and had a variety of services, which for a small town like Kieler is amazing.”
Bolsinger was one of dozens of people who attended an open house Friday night in advance of the Kieler clinic’s first day of operation on Monday, Dec. 5. The clinic will offer primary, dental and specialty care at its new location at 3695 Prism Lane.
“Especially because of the dental, it’s unique,” said Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach. “I don’t know of any other clinic in the area where you have family care, specialty care and dental all under one roof.”
The intent with adding a clinic in Kieler was to provide close, convenient health care for southwest Wisconsin residents situated in between Platteville and Dubuque.
By increasing the accessibility of care, physician assistant Michelle Brant said, the hope is more people will seek the primary and preventive care that keeps them from falling seriously ill.
“After a few years with COVID where people weren’t seeking (routine care) as much, the access of having someone closer will encourage people to reach out,” said Brant, who lives in Kieler and will work at the clinic three days per week. “We want health care to be convenient for people, and having this clinic will do that.”
Even if a patient is not receiving primary care at the clinic, they still can schedule visits for specialty care there such as physical therapy. The same is true of the dental clinic, which will be run by Kieler Family Dental.
Rohrbach said emergency rooms in the tri-state area and nationwide have been slammed since the beginning of the pandemic, so the hope is that the walk-in hours will give people with mild to moderate illnesses or injuries somewhere to go to receive care without clogging emergency departments.
“There’s a lot of young families in the (Kieler) area. So say those parents go home after work and find they have a sick kid, it gives them a place to go without traveling to Dubuque,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.