A federal judge called a Dubuque man an “extreme danger to the community” while sentencing him this week to 18 months in federal prison.
John M. Gronen, 24, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for violating the terms of his supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa. There is no parole in the federal system
A press release states that Gronen “admitted that he repeatedly violated the terms of his supervised release from federal prison, including by committing new law violations of domestic abuse.”
Gronen was serving three years of supervised release after spending 27 months in federal prison for lying under oath to a federal grand jury.
But earlier this month, Gronen was arrested in Dubuque on charges of domestic assault with a weapon and domestic assault. Police said he assaulted his girlfriend and threatened her with a baseball bat.
“After the officers arrested Gronen, he made a number of calls from local jails asking two other persons to relay messages to the victim and also to encourage the victim to change her story about the bat,” according to a press release. “During the supervised release hearing, however, Gronen admitted he displayed the bat during the argument.”
Gronen also had been arrested on other alcohol-related charges while on supervised release, including driving while intoxicated and public intoxication, according to the release.