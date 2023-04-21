Dubuque police said two women were arrested for a domestic disturbance in which one woman held a knife to the other’s throat, and one of the women later pepper sprayed the other.
Sherida L. Brown, 34, and Maranda A. Turner, 36, both no permanent address, were arrested a little after 8 p.m. Wednesday at Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, on one count each of domestic assault with injury. Brown additionally was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that police responded to Q Casino at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and found Turner in the back seat of a vehicle. Turner reported that Brown pepper sprayed her.
Turner told police that she and Brown got into an argument in the casino before walking out to the vehicle. Turner began to drive away, but Brown put the vehicle in park and took away the keys, documents state. This resulted in a physical struggle for the keys, during which Turner said Brown pepper sprayed her.
Brown reported that the two had been in the Quad Cities area earlier in the day, and Turner became upset. Brown told authorities that Turner held a knife to Brown’s throat while driving back to Dubuque, documents state.
Brown told authorities the two then went to Q Casino and that Turner began to punch her in the face after they went back to the vehicle, documents state. Turner began to drive away when Brown attempted to leave the vehicle, causing Brown to take the keys and pepper spray Turner, documents state.
Q Casino video footage showed the vehicle “moving from side to side as though something was moving inside, such as a physical disturbance,” documents state. Brown can also be seen leaving the vehicle, returning and grabbing an item and “aggressively pouring a liquid on Turner.”
Turner was re-interviewed by police, during which she admitted to having a knife in her lap on the way back from the Quad Cities and holding it to Brown’s throat, documents state.