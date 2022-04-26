February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.

  • Dalton R. Rezac, 25; third-degree criminal mischief; Jan. 27; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
  • Dalton R. Rezac, 25; assault; Dec. 21; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
  • Jerry C. Russell Jr., 37; assault and possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 3 and Jan. 27;
  • 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
  • Antoine S. Thomas, 49; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 17; five-year suspended prison sentence and $1,025 suspended fine.
  • Wendy I. Twidt, 47; domestic assault; Sept. 13, 2010; two-day jail sentence and batterer program.
  • Desiree L. Valadez, 19; assault; Nov. 30; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.

