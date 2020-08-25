LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently approved a listing for the sale of land owned by the city.
Four lots will be listed at $84,350 each for the so-called “Golf Course Development,” located adjacent to Lancaster Municipal Golf Course on the city’s south side.
One lot is 1.3 acres, while the other three are more than 1 acre.
Officials said a city street will lead to where the lots are located, but direct access will be through a private road. The lots will be rezoned since they currently are considered conservancy as part of the golf course.
Common Council members also approved selling a 4.89-acre parcel along Grant County K on the north side of the city. That property will be listed for $36,000.
The city-owned property is not zoned because of its location in North Lancaster Township.