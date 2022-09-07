When students walk into Wahlert Catholic High School’s new brain health room, they have a few different options to help them relax.
They could do some deep breathing on the bean bags, stretch out on a yoga mat or simply lounge and listen to the calming music emanating from the room’s sound system.
“It’s like an exhale,” said Molly Menster, Wahlert’s brain health liaison. “(Students) just feel so relieved to have a space where they can go to collect themselves.”
The brain health room is one of several in the area, sponsored by Dubuque natives Debi and Andy Butler and their organization Brain Health Now. The rooms are one of the tools that area schools are using this year to bolster students’ mental health.
About 70% of public schools nationwide have seen increased student demand for mental health support in recent years, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
When a brain health issue arises, students might have less energy or have a harder time focusing on their work. They also might feel hopeless or helpless, impacting their drive to learn.
“If students don’t have their minds right, they can’t excel,” said John Costello, superintendent of Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green. “We want to put more focus and emphasis on (solving) that.”
Schools are taking a variety of approaches to address the issue, including a focus on social-emotional learning, relaxation spaces and hiring additional support staff.
The Dubuque Community School District takes a tiered approach to brain health, said Director of Student Services Shirley Horstman, with every student getting some degree of exposure to coping strategies and social-emotional learning curriculum.
Elementary students are taught the Second Step curriculum, which educates students on social-emotional competencies such as relationship skills and decision-making. Middle-schoolers continue this education with another social-emotional learning program called 7 Mindsets.
New this year is a mental health first aid training for all sophomores at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools in conjunction with Hillcrest Family Services.
“That’s what we call tier one, or universal education,” Horstman said. “It’s training that every student gets.”
For students who need additional support, there are tier two and three interventions such as visiting a brain health room or speaking with a professional mental health counselor at the school.
Other schools also have worked to create dedicated spaces for students’ relaxation and self-regulation.
Southwestern is getting a brain health room this year from Brain Health Now, making it the first school in Wisconsin to have one. Cascade (Iowa) High School is finalizing a similar space supported by a grant from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Students in the Galena, Ill., school district have access to a virtual calm room that middle school counselor Lisa Breitsprecker put together. It has options for calming music, guided meditation and coloring games.
She also added in some more local options, such as a link to a livestream to watch the otters play at National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.
“It was helpful, especially during the pandemic, to try and give students online a bunch of in-the-moment regulation or coping skills to deal with the myriad feelings we have,” Breitsprecker said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed that more than a third of high school students in 2021 reported experiencing poor mental health during the pandemic, and 44% reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless.
Many districts have brought on additional employees to address those concerns, as well as invested in training for existing staff.
Since the pandemic began, Potosi (Wis.) School District hired Tiffany Helmke as a social-emotional learning coach for the district. She is one of three staff members working full time to bolster students’ mental well-being.
That means Potosi’s ratio is one brain health specialist to about every 100 students. That is above and beyond the American School Counseling Association’s recommendation of one counselor per 250 students.
“We’re really focused on student-staff connections,” Helmke said. “The more of a connection you have with students, the more you’re going to learn what they need.”
And it’s not just counselors helping address the issue. At most schools, it’s the whole staff.
At the Western Dubuque Community School District, school staff receive training to recognize brain health concerns in students. This includes teachers, as well as bus drivers, kitchen staff and secretaries.
“We do a lot of work with making sure that our students have one trusted adult that they can go to,” said Vicky Coyle, Western Dubuque’s director of special education and at-risk coordinator. “We don’t know who that trusted adult will be, so we make sure that if any of our staff are trusted with information that a child is struggling, they would know what to do with that information.”
