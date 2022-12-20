Kyle J. Cox (from left), who works in development and is a men's mentor at Clarity Clinic, talks with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, while Mary Ellen Warren watches during a tour of the clinic in Dubuque on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
While visiting a Dubuque pregnancy resource center Monday, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson pledged to continue promoting pro-life legislation when she returns to Washington.
Hinson’s tour of Clarity Clinic included a look at both the clinic’s crisis pregnancy center and the adjoining Tree of Life Education Center for parents, which opened just over a year ago.
“We work with the mothers after their delivery up to five years after birth,” said Kyle Cox, who works in development and is a men’s mentor for the nonprofit.
Cox said parents who participate in Tree of Life Center’s First Steps program take child care classes to earn “points” they can use to purchase baby clothes, toys and care products at the center’s boutique.
From October 2021 to October 2022, the boutique served 800 families and distributed more than 55,000 items, all of which were donated to the center, Cox said.
The center also recently opened a Kid Zone, where parents can bring their children to be supervised while they take classes or utilize the center’s other services, such as programs for both mothers and fathers.
On the medical side of Clarity Clinic’s building, staff provide pregnancy tests, perform ultrasounds and discuss options with pregnant women in crisis. The clinic does not provide or give referrals for abortion or birth control, but does offer services for women seeking support after an abortion, which Hinson praised.
“Not only are you helping save these babies, but you’re also helping support the women who may have made the other choice,” she said. “They have to grieve that loss no matter how it happened, so it’s important for them to know they will be supported and embraced no matter what choice was made.”
After the tour, Hinson said she will continue to support legislation that protects life, such as the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits use of federal funds to pay for abortion, except to save the life of the woman or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape.
She also mentioned the Providing for Life Act, which she co-introduced with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, in September. The legislative package included several supports and incentives for pregnant women as alternatives to abortion, such as an expansion of the child tax credit and WIC, the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, along with efforts to make pregnancy support resources more publicly available.
“I will continue to fight for those kinds of policies in the new Congress,” Hinson said. “We have the majority, and ultimately, what Iowans and Americans wanted was a check on the Biden administration. I think they made very clear that their policy is too far left, and Iowans value life.”
Jennifer Konfrst, Iowa House Democratic Leader, told the Telegraph Herald that state Democrats stand with the majority of Iowans in supporting abortion rights. She cited a July Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll in which 60% of Iowans said abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
“Iowans are really tired of political games, especially with issues like this that are a matter of a woman’s ability to determine her own future, a woman’s ability to survive an ectopic pregnancy, a woman’s ability to decide what happens if she’s a survivor of rape or incest,” Konfrst said. “(Iowa Democrats) agree that this decision should only be between a woman and her doctor, and we should have no say in this decision as elected leaders.”
