MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members this week issued an official proclamation decrying prejudice, racism and discrimination within the community.
The one-and-a-half-page proclamation was unanimously passed by the council to show support for “improving the quality of life and equity for all citizens.”
The document acknowledged that education is one important way to improve and help build positive relationships between all departments of the City of Manchester and residents.
The proclamation further issued five key points supported by the council:
- 1) We believe, as stated in the United States Constitution, that all people are created equal and all have the same rights and freedoms.
- 2) We denounce prejudice, racism and discrimination in all forms for its negative effects on a person’s psychological, social, health, educational and economic well-being.
- 3) We encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize prejudice, racism and discrimination as a public health crisis.
- 4) We welcome everyone to be an active part of our community, to feel safe, welcomed and an important part of Manchester, Iowa.
- 5) We will continue our work to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in all city departments.