MANCHESTER, Iowa — In the aftermath of a tornado touting peak wind speeds of 110 mph touching down south of Manchester on March 31, the city’s compost site has seen a massive influx of debris brought by residents.
To deal with the increased volume that is well above and beyond the normal payload, the Manchester City Council weighed out a pair of processing options City Manager Tim Vick negotiated with T&W Grinding, who already provides the regular city services at the dump site.
Vick said the council could either be billed an hourly rate to grind the debris, which T&W estimated would take 25 hours, or pay one lump sum. In the event that a presidential disaster declaration came into play, Vick said the federal government (FEMA/Homeland Security) is more receptive to detailed expenses, which makes this option attractive. However, this option also opens the city to increased financial risk if the job takes longer than 25 hours.
The lump sum option is marked at $25,000, giving the council a firm idea of costs. However, it likely wouldn’t be as well received by FEMA should the city seek reimbursement.
In the end, Sherman suggested the council be billed hourly but have T&W stop work once it hits $25,000 and assess the situation from there, a motion that was unanimously confirmed by the council.
Vick also noted that this contract will facilitate the disposal of all the smaller branches and limbs produced by the storm — the city will still leave the larger logs untouched as the site has become a popular destination for people seeking firewood.
“Come take as much as you want,” Vick urged.
For the council’s regular disposal contract with T&W, Vick said fuel surcharges have added to the cost.
According to the contract, if the price of off-road diesel, which powers T&W equipment, exceeds $2.50 per gallon, a surcharge is added.
As anyone who has passed a gas station in the past two years has noticed, such prices are non-existent and likely won’t return in the foreseeable future.
T&W agreed to amend the contract to increase the off-road diesel surcharge trigger at $4 per gallon, but that comes with the base contract price increase from $36,400 to $42,900. This proposal was also unanimously passed.
Continuing with storm-related agenda items, the council did not come to a conclusion on allowing a temporary burn exemption for a resident whose property suffered significant damage.
Casey Lewin, who operates Manchester Truck Center at 911 Burrington Road, had debris from a pole building blow onto his property and become entangled in trees and bushes. Lewin relayed to city staff that removal of the debris would likely kill the trees if attempted, so he is just going to cut them down.
Lewin requested a waiver from the city’s open burning ordinance and Vick said that his proposed burn site would meet setback requirements from the standpoint of the city, utility company and DNR.
However, given the property is located near a wetland and most of the trees Lewin wants to burn are likely still green, the council was concerned about smoke and smoldering.
Vick also noted that the quote the council received from T&W for additional services did not take into account the large amount of debris Lewin would contribute to the compost site if it wasn’t disposed of via burning.
The council discussed possibly bringing a chipper to Lewin’s property and if it would be opening a can of worms by allowing this one-time exemption.
In the end, the council directed city staff to determine how many trees Lewin needs to dispose of before making a decision.
