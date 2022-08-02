Low-income residents of eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin likely will be among those most affected locally by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and will face higher barriers to safely terminating a pregnancy.
A majority of women who seek an abortion live in poverty and are most likely to struggle with the cost of child care. State legislatures in Iowa and Wisconsin have sought to curtail abortion access, and local residents also face myriad practical and financial roadblocks such as transportation and lodging.
“It’s a lot harder for women to one, find an abortion clinic but two, travel,” said Allison Simpson, of Bellevue, Iowa, an organizer for abortion rights advocacy group We Won’t Go Back. “And a lot of women or people with uteruses can’t afford to have a child.”
According to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health non-governmental organization, some 75% of abortions in 2014 occurred among patients living below 200% of the federal poverty line. Six in 10 of those women were already a parent.
Locally, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque found that 65.9% of Dubuque County families in 2020 paid more than 7% of their income on child care costs, the level that nonprofit Child Care of America deemed affordable in a 2019 study and the metric used by the foundation.
State and federal funding offer support to new parents, but low-income parents already can face a higher burden than most.
“They are more likely to have issues with food insecurity, to have issues with housing,” said Vicki Gassman, child health program coordinator for UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association. “They are more likely to turn to drugs and alcohol to deal with those stress levels. They’re more likely to have those higher stress levels.”
Anti-abortion groups in Dubuque offer some support to pregnant women.
Clarity Clinic, a crisis pregnancy center that discourages clients from seeking abortion, offers ultrasounds and pregnancy tests as well as donated goods such as diapers until children reach age 4 but cannot provide direct financial support or day care services, said Executive Director Kris Nauman.
Dubuque County Right to Life Executive Director Augustine Payne noted local sources of assistance such as crisis pregnancy centers, maternity housing, local homeless shelters and adoption.
He also cited Iowa’s Safe Haven law, which allows parents to leave an infant up to 30 days old at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution.
“A parent can drop off a baby with no questions asked and move on with their life,” he said. “It’s a forgotten solution.”
For those who seek to terminate a pregnancy, their options increasingly are limited. Telehealth services such as Carafem provide at-home abortion pills that are effective during the first 11 weeks of pregnancy but cost hundreds of dollars and might not be covered by insurance.
The nearest abortion clinic to Dubuque is in Iowa City, and Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period requirement is enforceable as of June, meaning Dubuque-area residents either have to find lodging or potentially drive hundreds of miles.
“Now, they have to pay for gas twice and miss work twice,” said April Clark, of Iowa Abortion Access Fund. “It can get pretty financially stressful on top of having to pay for an abortion, which is quite an expense on its own.”
Abortion funds and practical support networks have seen demand for services surge.
Alison Dreith, of Midwest Access Coalition, which provides transportation, lodging, food, child care, medication and emotional support for people seeking an abortion, as well as emergency contraception, said the group served more than 800 people in 2021. This year, she said, they hit that figure July 14.
That demand means the group has had to cut some services — Midwest Access Coalition previously would pay for a second person to accompany each client — but Dreith said officials also have seen an increase in donor support since the recent Supreme Court decision.
Clients are traveling further and further, often to Chicago or the Twin Cities, to get abortion services, Dreith said. “We have seen a lot of Iowans having to leave the state,” she said.
Leaders of We Won’t Go Back said the group is in the early stages of organizing transportation and fundraising for people seeking to terminate a pregnancy.
“I would love to get that up and running if we can,” said organizer Hannah Smith. “It’ll take a very long time, but I’m sure we can figure it out.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
