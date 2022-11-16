Marine Hospital
The Marine Hospital property located in southeast Galena, Ill., on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The restoration of the historic structure built around 1860 is part of a proposed development that also will feature more than 100 cottages, a café building, a restaurant/event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities.

 Dave Kettering

GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members this week approved changes to a planned major resort project, despite continued outcry from surrounding neighbors who oppose the development.

Council members voted, 5-2, to approve a zoning amendment adding acreage, a new entrance and expanded walking trails and vineyards to the Parker, a planned commercial development located on a property that includes Galena Marine Hospital. Council Member Pam Bernstein and Mayor Terry Renner cast the dissenting votes, citing concerns brought up by residents living near the project site.

