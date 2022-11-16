The Marine Hospital property located in southeast Galena, Ill., on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The restoration of the historic structure built around 1860 is part of a proposed development that also will feature more than 100 cottages, a café building, a restaurant/event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members this week approved changes to a planned major resort project, despite continued outcry from surrounding neighbors who oppose the development.
Council members voted, 5-2, to approve a zoning amendment adding acreage, a new entrance and expanded walking trails and vineyards to the Parker, a planned commercial development located on a property that includes Galena Marine Hospital. Council Member Pam Bernstein and Mayor Terry Renner cast the dissenting votes, citing concerns brought up by residents living near the project site.
Council members also voted, 6-1, to approve the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the annexation agreement for the project, with Bernstein voting against it. Council members are expected to vote on the second reading of that ordinance at their meeting on Nov. 28.
True North Quality Homes LLC, the developer who filed for the amendment, and development group Bien Vie intend to construct more than 100 cottages, a cafe building, a restaurant and event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities, along with restoring Galena Marine Hospital.
Original plans for the project spanned nearly 80 acres. The amendment will add about 18 acres on the west side of the property and relocate the resort entrance to an existing lane off of Blackjack Road, along with modifying other roadways within the property.
Developers previously said the amendment would improve the project and benefit the community, but many residents living around the planned site reiterated their concerns that the development would increase safety risks along nearby roads, negatively impact surrounding property values and conflict with the overall aesthetic and appeal of Galena.
“Galena’s strength is its unique, historic and authentic atmosphere,” said Galena resident Kathleen Webster. “More development, especially the wrong kind of development, will endanger Galena’s reputation as a great place to visit, work, live and raise a family.”
During the meeting, many residents took particular issue with the increased traffic the development would create, calling it a safety issue that could result in more crashes on Blackjack Road and its intersection with U.S. 20.
Galena resident Wendy Clark said the city previously acknowledged that Blackjack Road will see an increase in traffic as a result of the development but has not done anything to address it. Clark is suing the City of Galena, True North Quality Homes and Bien Vie, alleging the city mishandled the zoning approval process for the project.
“I firmly believe it is entirely unacceptable for the government to knowingly create a significant public safety risk,” she said.
City Council members previously approved a planned unit development for the The Parker and the annexation of property for the project.
Several council members said they recognized the issues about which residents are concerned but ultimately still believe the new lodging and tourist attraction would benefit the community. They added that the amendment to the project only improves the development.
“I think this is a major improvement for the neighborhood,” said Council Member Marc McCoy. “All of these measures, I think, are good for the neighbors and all the citizens of Galena.”
Council Member Robert Hahn said he recognizes residents’ traffic safety concerns but also pointed out that the number of crashes that have occurred on Blackjack Road have been rare.
“There hasn’t been an accident there in over two years,” Hahn said.
However, Bernstein said she believes the objections presented by residents are valid. She pointed to the Illinois Department of Transportation previously designating the intersection of U.S. 20 and Blackjack Road as already at risk for future crashes.
“I have no reason to think that is not true,” she said. “I still believe the resort will contribute to the concerns we have about safety of both intersections involved.”
Renner said he believes the amended plan improves the project and dampens the potential negative impact to adjacent residents, but he still voted against the amendment because he believes more could be done.
“I think it’s an improvement, but it could still be better,” he said.
Renner added that he believes the DOT should take some action to address safety concerns on Blackjack Road as soon as possible.
