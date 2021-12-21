Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In this edition, we share developments from Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa.
A Dubuque family has brought a national dessert brand to its hometown.
Danielle Stoll and her husband, Chris, opened Nothing Bundt Cakes at 190 John F. Kennedy Road on Saturday.
Chris said the first couple of days in operation have been hectic, as customers pour in to try the store for the first time and stock up on treats for the holiday season.
“It’s been exciting and challenging at the same time,” he said. “Those who are familiar with the brand think it’s so great that Dubuque is getting something like this.”
Danielle said the Dubuque location is the 466th Nothing Bundt Cakes store to open.
Launched in Nevada in 1997, the company uses Bundt pans for its cakes, creating a distinctive, doughnut-like shape for its products. The business offers a wide variety of flavors, including classic vanilla, red velvet and white chocolate raspberry.
The Dubuque store has taken the shape of a true family operation. The Stolls employ their two sons, as well as a niece and nephew. Overall, the business has 25 workers.
Danielle Stoll, who was born and raised in Dubuque, is pleased the shop was able to find the necessary workers even in the midst of a labor shortage.
“I think baking cakes and bringing joy to people through the products is what attracts people,” she said. “They look at this as a fun job.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes serves individual customers, as well as high-volume events such as weddings, corporate parties and holiday gatherings. It also offers delivery services.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
The business can be reached at 563-291-2100.
Resort EXPANDING COOKING CAPACITY
A multi-faceted entertainment venue in Bellevue is beefing up its cooking capacity as part of a broader upgrade to its event space and offerings.
Offshore Resort has started work on a catering kitchen and plans to have that extra space up and running by the summer, according to co-owner Jamie Becker.
She said the new space will serve a wide range of events held at Offshore, from weddings to corporate gatherings. In the past, such parties were served by outside vendors.
“We wanted to have everything available to our customers,” Becker said. “This kitchen will also be able to be used for overflow when we have a busy day at our restaurant and bar.”
Offshore is a multi-faceted venue that includes hotel rooms, camping sites, an outdoor pool, a recreational pond and event space.
Becker said Offshore is in the midst of making multiple aesthetic improvements to its event spaces as well, in hopes of establishing it as a preferred spot for destination weddings.
“When you have that riverfront property like we do, you really strive to have that ‘wow factor’ to go along with the view,” Becker said. “We are hoping to take the space from simple to ‘wow.’”
Offshore is located at 4115 N. Riverview St. and can be reached at 563-872-5000
CLOSING A CHAPTER
The owner of a downtown Dubuque salon and spa soon will retire after more than four decades at the helm of the business.
However, she emphasized that the operation will start a new chapter once she steps away.
Carole Nauman said Thursday, Dec. 23, will mark her final day as owner of Amirage Salon, Day Spa & Hair Loss Center, 890 Main St. She purchased the salon, then known as The Hair Gallery, in 1980.
At the time, it never crossed Nauman’s mind that she would still be there 41 years later.
“I don’t think I looked that far ahead, to be honest,” she said. “The longer you are in it, you love it more and more. And all this time later, here I am.”
The salon has remained in the same location for the duration of Nauman’s career, although it has changed in other facets.
Nauman joined forces with co-owner Barb Hohmann in 1997, and the business started operating under the Amirage moniker.
Many of Nauman’s clients have been with her for decades and, in that span, have developed a close bond with her.
“The interaction with the clients is the best part of the job,” she said. “They appreciate what you do for them, and you get to know them very well.”
Nauman frequently worked with clients dealing with hair loss, oftentimes a development that took hold as her customers were battling cancer. She also played a pivotal role in planning the annual Images & Information Breast Cancer Awareness fashion show featuring those dealing with cancer. And while that show no longer takes place, Nauman still assists with fundraising and grants for those battling breast cancer.
“It’s very rewarding when you can help people going through a bad time,” she said.
The salon will live on in a different capacity after Nauman has retired.
Ben Graham and his wife, Cindy, who operate the adjoining Graham’s Style Store, will take ownership of the space and rename it Shek. Ben Graham said the business will offer hair care and massage services. It will operate under an increasingly common “chair rental” model in which stylists can rent space within the salon from the Grahams.
“It is a great opportunity for Graham’s and for our employees and clients,” said Nauman. “I am glad I will have a place to send my clients once I leave.”
Amirage can be reached at 563-582-8832.