Jo Daviess County Board of Health members are reconsidering where lost pets in the county are taken.
Board members recently were informed that the county animal control staff’s policy of taking lost animals to Dubuque Regional Humane Society could cost more because a state law now mandates that all animals be vaccinated and checked by a vet before crossing into Iowa.
County Interim Public Health Administrator Sandra Schleicher said getting each animal checked would add a significant cost, so board members are looking at possible alternative animal shelters in Illinois.
She noted that several shelters are being considered for future use, but the current policy remains to take stray animals to Dubuque.
The county handled 40 stray animals — mostly dogs — last year.