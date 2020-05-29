State officials have told the Dubuque County Board of Health that it has no authority over long-term-care facilities in its jurisdiction, but it does have the power to give guidance.
After relatives of a resident at the local nursing home riddled with positive cases of COVID-19 reported witnessing staff members at the facility work without masks and gloves, the board of health wanted to know if it could require them to adopt the practice. Board members asked Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert to confer with state agencies as to where authority lies with long-term care.
Lambert said Tuesday that she received word back from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals that it, not the local health board, has oversight of long-term-care facilities. For a second opinion, Lambert also asked County Attorney C.J. May III, who agreed.
“They’re allowed to run their facilities in the manner they see fit,” May said. “That’s where the line is drawn with those.”
Lambert pointed out that most of the county’s long-term-care facilities are part of larger corporations.
“A lot of the long-term-care centers have corporate offices and have to follow the guidelines from corporate,” she said.
But that was part of what troubled board of health member Diane Pape-Freiburger.
“What we’re looking for is consistency among facilities,” she said. “If we have to wait for corporate, that consistency would not be there.”
Board member Diane Heiken asked if the board could require the facilities to report to residents’ families when even one case of COVID-19 is found inside and to tell them if their loved one had come in contact with the infected employee or resident.
“What we heard from a family is that when they found out that there was an outbreak, they weren’t told if their family member was close to the positive,” she said.
But, May said the chain of command remained the same there.
What the board and county staff can do is advise the facilities.
“The role of local public health is to provide guidance on the best practices for preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” Lambert said.
That, staff has done. Stacey Killian, executive director of the county Visiting Nurse Association, said she is in regular communication with Dubuque Specialty Care, guiding them not only on PPE, but on layout use, isolating employees and residents, and more, as positive cases continue to rise.
Beyond long-term-care facilities, the board of health is also working to adapt its message to the public. Following Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to allow most businesses to open up in phases, the board felt it might need to change its message of past months to stay safe at home, so as not to be contradictory.
Much of the discussion focused on encouraging people to keep wearing masks in public.
“What is happening in Dubuque County and across the nation is scary,” Pape-Freiburger said. “In two weeks, we’re going to see another increase in cases because people are not following any of the mitigation strategies. The big message we need to send is, ‘This is not over.’”
But, Pape-Freiburger said, further messaging also needs to be positive.
“‘We are wearing masks out of love or respect for one another,’ rather than this mask-shaming that’s going on where if people wear masks people look at them funny,” she said. “The biggest mitigation strategy we can have right now is people wearing masks.”
The board discussed encouraging businesses to require, or at least promote, the wearing of masks inside.
“As a business operator or someone who manages a venue, you can mandate a mask,” said board chairman Tom Bechen. “I witnessed it this weekend at Menards. Someone walked in the door and they were turned right back around. That’s hard to do. That’s turning business away. But it sends a message.”
Heiken detailed the Mask of Wellness campaign — developed by a group of Iowa health care professionals encouraging several mitigation measures — and complimented Infocus Pharmacy as just one business which had already posted the campaign’s logo.
County medical liaison for the pandemic, Dr. Bobby Koneru, said all of those measures were crucial, and that it goes beyond masks.
“Masks by themselves are not going to solve the problem,” he said. “Businesses are looking for guidance from us. I got a call earlier today from the owner of a fitness club. We need to have a cocktail of things we know work — hand hygiene, social distancing, masks and screening. Those have been done by clinics that never shut down, so we know they work.”
The board of health plans to decide on language for its new message at a future meeting.