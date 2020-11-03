MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County has a new sheriff, and he is from outside of the department that he will lead.
Republican Brent Kilburg, 50, a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, garnered 5,800 votes in Tuesday’s election to top Democrat Steve Schroeder, 53, chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, who received 5,128.
Longtime Sheriff Russ Kettman is retiring and did not run for re-election.
Schroeder has been a member of the sheriff’s department for about three decades, while Kilburg is a Springbrook native who vowed to bring fresh eyes to the department. Both men advanced to the general election by winning their primary contests in June.
“I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to doing the best job that I can for the community,” Kilburg said. “People reached out to me and asked me to run for sheriff, and I’m glad that wasn’t just cheap talk. People backed that up with their votes tonight.”
In the race for the county Board of Supervisors District 1 seat, Republican incumbent Mike Steines easily topped Democratic challenger Sandy Knockel-Strub. Steines received 7,480 votes to Knockel-Strub’s 3,103. Steines has served on the board since 2017.
Republican County Auditor Alisa Smith was unopposed in her re-election bid.
Other area county-level races included:
CLAYTON COUNTY, IOWA
Board of Supervisors
Ray Peterson, R (i) — Results not available
Lester Simons, D — Results not available
Uncontested races: Sheriff: Mike Tschirgi, R (i); County Attorney Zach Herrmann, R (i); and County Auditor: Jennifer Garms, D (i)
DELAWARE COUNTY, IOWA
Uncontested races: County Board of Supervisors District 1: Jeff Madlom, R (i); County Board of Supervisors District 2: Peter Buschmann, R (i); Sheriff: John LeClere, R (i); and County Auditor: Carla Becker, R (i)
JONES COUNTY, IOWA
Board of Supervisors District 1
Wayne Manternach, D (i) — 3,972
John Schlarmann, R – 6,653
Board of Supervisors District 5
Stuart Adams, D — 2,667
Jeff Swisher, R — 7,842
Auditor
Whitney Hein, R — 6,652
Sarah Power, D — 3,688
Uncontested: County Board of Supervisors District 2: Joe Oswald, D (i); Sheriff: Greg Graver, R (i)
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, ILL.
Uncontested: State’s attorney: John Hay, R (i); Circuit Clerk: Kathy Phillips, R (i); County Coroner: Justina Hermann-Runkle, R (i); County Board District 2: Don Zillig, D (i); County Board District 7: Don Hill, D (i); County Board District 12: Steven Allendorf, R (i); County Board District 13: Scott Toot, R (i); County Board District 16: Robert Heuerman, R (i); County Board District 17: LaDon Trost, R
Write-in winners: County Board District 9: John Schultz; County Board District 14: Darcy Wild
No candidates were listed on ballots for the county board seats representing Districts 1 and 11, and write-in winners were not available as of press time.