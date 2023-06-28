City of Dubuque staff and economic development officials shared ideas with City Council members this week on how the city can improve its relationship with the local business community.
During a four-hour work session, city staff presented a number of proposals aimed at alleviating grievances recently brought forward by local business owners and developers. The proposals include re-initiating a developers roundtable, allowing developers to choose whether roads in their subdivisions will be public or private and identifying appropriate timelines for the completion of zoning applications.
Members of the business community previously conveyed their concerns through several letters and emails sent to City Council members in April and May. Those communications include a May 10 letter signed by 26 business owners, developers and business officials claiming they, and others, have faced issues such as intimidation, use of leverage to shift costs onto developers and delay tactics on the part of the city. Some of the letters’ signatories say the alleged issues resulted in several developments being delayed or canceled.
Recommended for you
Among projects that developers said were impacted were the suspension of negotiations to bring a Margaritaville resort to Dubuque and the decision by A.Y. McDonald Industries Inc. to construct its new foundry near Dickeyville, Wis., instead of in Dubuque, where the company is headquartered.
In response, city officials have said they intend to take steps to address the issues brought forward by developers but also noted their success negotiating agreements over the years.
At this week’s work session, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen acknowledged that the city could refine how it works with local developers and businesses.
“There also is acknowledgment that these processes are extremely complex, as they exist to protect the public interest,” Van Milligen said. “However, that does not mean economic development policies and practices cannot be improved.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the city could take steps to make doing business in Dubuque easier, though he also acknowledged his belief that the city has worked in the past to meet the expressed needs of the business community.
“Yes, there are grievances, (and) I agree with many of them,” Dickinson said. “I would also say don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Listen to those concerns and address those concerns and realize we are fortunate to have the team that we have.”
This week’s meeting largely was comprised of presentations by city staff reviewing various departments and their roles in economic development, along with changes officials intend to implement that they say will improve the relationship between the city and developers.
Primary among those proposed improvements is the reintroduction of the city’s developers roundtable, which initially was created by the city to improve communication and coordination between city staff and developers. Van Milligen previously said the roundtables were discontinued due to a lack of interest from developers.
Because the meeting was a work session, developers did not have the opportunity to comment publicly to city officials.
John Gronen, president of local development company Gronen, told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday that he appreciated the information provided during the work session, but he also thinks more time must be spent directly strategizing with developers on how to improve economic development in the city.
“We want to work together to form a clear strategy on how we are going to get there,” Gronen said. “We were shown many wonderful accomplishments (Monday) night, but we need to talk about how we are going to ensure we are not going to miss those opportunities in the future.”
Dubuque Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the new developer’s roundtable will bring together developers, engineers, architects and other design professionals to discuss how to move specific developments forward.
Wernimont laid out other improvements the Planning Services Department is undergoing, including holding design review team meetings in person instead of virtually, reviewing and updating applications and checklists, identifying appropriate review timelines for each application type and exploring software programs that would allow developers to see the status of their applications.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the city also will propose a new policy that would allow developers to decide whether the roads in their development would be private or public. The private roads would be maintained by the property owner, while public ones would be maintained by the city.
Psihoyos said the policy would reverse a 2006 decision by the city to not accept ownership and maintenance of roads in commercial subdivisions.
“Giving the developer options on street ownership will likely attract development in the area,” Psihoyos said.
Dickinson said GDDC also plans to monitor every design review team meeting the city holds with developers and send a report on those meetings to Van Milligen.
“We’ll be more intentional on getting any agreement or disagreement to the attention of the city manager,” Dickinson said.
Dickinson also pointed out other issues he sees with the city’s handling of proposed developments.
For one, Dickinson said, the process of getting a development approved by the city typically takes longer if that project is to expand an existing business, compared to a new business coming into town.
“The longer it takes, the more irritable the negotiations become,” Dickinson said.
Dickinson also contended the city made it harder for developers wanting to lease land from the city to secure financing due to the city’s practice of resisting lease agreements that are more than 25 years long.
He further suggested the city change its approach to how much financial burden is put on developers to fund public infrastructure improvements to accommodate their developments.
Van Milligen said he disagreed with that last suggestion. Earlier in the meeting, Wernimont pointed out that several surrounding Iowa communities have required developers to pay at least a portion of the cost of off-site infrastructure improvements tied to their developments.
Dubuque City Council members largely expressed optimism over the work session and the proposed changes to city policy.
“I’m left with nothing but excitement,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “I feel very excited about what we are doing.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said he believes the proposed increase in in-person meetings between city staff and developers will work to improve their communication.
“I think one of the things that COVID robbed us of is interpersonal connection,” Jones said. “We want to find a way to yes without a lot of bruises.”