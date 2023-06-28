City of Dubuque staff and economic development officials shared ideas with City Council members this week on how the city can improve its relationship with the local business community.

During a four-hour work session, city staff presented a number of proposals aimed at alleviating grievances recently brought forward by local business owners and developers. The proposals include re-initiating a developers roundtable, allowing developers to choose whether roads in their subdivisions will be public or private and identifying appropriate timelines for the completion of zoning applications.

