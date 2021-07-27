Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa – A free National Night Out event will be held next week in Manchester.
The event is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Tirrill Park, 105 Stearns Drive.
Attendees can meet local law enforcement members. The event also will feature food vendors, children’s activities and door prizes.
