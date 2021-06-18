Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque.
Tyshaun D. Estes, 19, and Stephen N. Broxton, 16, both of Dubuque, were transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center by private vehicle for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Locust and West 10th streets. Police said Estes was driving north on Locust, with Broxton as a passenger, when he ran a red light at the intersection with 10th. Estes’ vehicle struck a vehicle driven west on 10th by Sandra L. Powers, 53, of Sherrill, Iowa.
Estes was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.