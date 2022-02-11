Northeast Iowa Community College’s next president was selected Thursday.
Members of the college’s Board of Trustees voted to appoint Herbert Riedel to lead the school starting July 1. He will succeed longtime President Liang Chee Wee, whose last day is June 30.
Riedel most recently was president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala., from 2009 to 2019. He also previously was vice president for instruction and student development at Northeast Texas Community College.
“This is a new, exciting role for me that I fully embrace,” Riedel said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald after the meeting. “I’m looking forward, hopefully, to being a part of the Northeast Iowa Community College family for many years.”
Riedel’s tenure working in higher education spans decades, including stints both in faculty and administration. He obtained his master’s degree and Ph.D. at University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, in 1980 and 1984, respectively.
Riedel said he will seek to continue NICC’s positive momentum, emphasizing the importance of working as a team with other college leaders and the community.
He said an area of focus will be growing enrollment. NICC’s enrollment fell 13.2% from fall of 2016 to fall of 2021.
“I do see that enrollment growth is something that is very exciting and something that I will certainly want everybody to be focused on,” Riedel said.
Riedel was one of four finalists for the position who visited NICC for in-person interviews in January. The other finalists were Mark Curtis-Chavez, provost of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Joe DeHart, provost of Des Moines Area Community College’s Newton, Iowa, campus; and Martin Reimer, provost of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Riedel said he came to his in-person interview knowing NICC’s accomplishments and track record, an impression that was amplified by his visit.
“(NICC) is already doing a lot of the right things, and that’s very exciting for me, and I feel it’s really well-positioned to take off and go onto the next level,” he said.
Multiple members of NICC’s Board of Trustees said after the meeting that Riedel’s track record as a community college president in a rural area of Alabama was among the factors that set him apart.
“I think the variety of things he did, working on increasing enrollment, fundraising, almost everything involved, he very much improved the college down there and brought it along to be a significant community college,” said Board President Jim Anderson.
Both he and Trustee Sue Runyon, who co-chaired the presidential search committee with Trustee Dan White, noted enrollment as an area for Riedel to focus his attention. Runyon said she would like to see the college attract more full-time students and to see more students choose NICC as a starting point in their plans for a four-year degree.
“Dr. Riedel can help us in terms of that focus on increasing our enrollment in the face of declining K-12 enrollment,” she said.