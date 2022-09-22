MANCHESTER, Iowa — Allegations in a lawsuit that Manchester’s police chief mishandled video evidence following a fatal officer-involved collision have been withdrawn.
The lawsuit was filed in May 2021 in Iowa District Court of Delaware County by Sandra and Daniel Mormann, of Colesburg, the parents of Augustin G. Mormann, 31.
The Mormanns sued the City of Manchester, as well as Manchester Police Chief Jim Hauschild and Officer James Wessels, in connection with their son’s death. Augustin Mormann died on Jan. 15, 2021, from injuries sustained after crashing his motorcycle during a high-speed chase on Dec. 10, 2020.
The Mormanns allege Wessels used “intentional, excessive and/or reckless force” during the chase and caused the crash, documents state. The couple also alleged that Hauschild engaged “in a conspiracy to cover up Wessels’ conduct.” Documents submitted by the Mormanns’ attorney cited a forensic video examination report that “contains conclusive evidence that the Manchester PD manipulated and/or backdated sealed evidence in the case in an attempt to cover up the missing video from Wessels’ cruiser camera.”
Attorneys representing the City of Manchester, Hauschild and Wessels have denied all claims against their clients.
However, attorney Dave O’Brien, who is representing the Mormanns, said it subsequently became clear that the allegations against Hauschild turned out to not be valid.
“Police Chief Hauschild didn’t engage in the conduct that we originally thought he did, and for that, we need to dismiss (the conspiracy allegations),” O’Brien told the Manchester Press. “I also feel an obligation to do so publicly — I made the allegations publicly, and I think I need to take them back publicly.”
“It was one of those situations where there was a lot of smoke but, ultimately, no fire.”
Acting on a motion from O’Brien, a judge recently dismissed all claims against Hauschild.
O’Brien said the allegations made against Hauschild and the city were made in good faith and, at the time they were made, had a solid foundation.
“The fact that there isn’t (video of the incident) rests entirely with Lt. Wessels, not with Police Chief Hauschild or other members of the police force,” O’Brien said. “It became clear to us that (Wessels) just never turned his video on. We wouldn’t have all the suspicions we had if proper police procedure had been followed.”
The lawsuit against the city and Wessels continues, with a trial scheduled for March 2024.
O’Brien said his team uncovered evidence showing Wessels also turned left in front of Mormann’s motorcycle while going through Manchester, which almost caused a collision and could have caused Mormann to suffer serious injuries there.
“It was only because Gus was a fairly skilled motorcycle operator that he was able to swerve around (Wessels),” O’Brien said. “Wessels then continued to chase him out of town, where he ultimately ran into (Mormann), knocking him off his bike and killing him. If that’s not reckless behavior, I don’t know what is.”