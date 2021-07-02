GALENA, Ill. -- Street artists and musicians once again can entertain visitors in downtown Galena.
City Council members this week voted to lift the moratorium on street performance permits that had been in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, council members voted to extend the moratorium with the possibility of lifting it once Illinois entered Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois Plan. The state did so on June 11.
City Administrator Mark Moran said the city has so far received five applications from street performers. In a typical year, they would receive about 20.
"I would expect that now that that decision is made, we will see more applications," he said.