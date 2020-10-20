MUSCODA, Wis. — A long-submerged car recently fished out of the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, was stolen from Muscoda more than 14 years ago.
Muscoda police on Monday announced that the 1985 Lincoln Town Car was stolen from the 100 block of South Ohio Street “on or about” Sept. 19, 2006, according to a press release.
Last week, authorities pulled the vehicle from the river near the Marquette city boat ramp. Nothing suspicious was found inside, authorities said.
The vehicle was first noticed underwater in 2017 by a local fisherman using side-imaging sonar, but it could not be retrieved until recently, when low river levels and stable conditions allowed the operation.
Authorities reported that the car was last registered in Wisconsin in 2007.
Anyone with information about the vehicle’s theft should call Muscoda police at 608-739-3144.